'Decades-Old Investing Principles Apply Even Today': D-Street Honours Warren Buffett's Unmatched Legacy

The Motilal Oswal veteran thought ''he was very smart'' till he read Berkshire Hathaway's first annual report of 1994-95. ''Then, I realised I have to go to kindergarten to learn investing,'' said Agrawal. The market veteran found the Berkshire Hathaway CEO as his guru and claims to have followed his investing tips and wisdom on life throughout his career.

Agrawal said he learnt the concept of return on investment (RoE) and the power of high quality companies from Buffett, along with quality investing. He claims to have evolved his learning after reading Buffett's biography.

''I wrote my own version of 'Buffettology', which is QGLP, meaning quality, growth, longevity at reasonable price,'' said Agrawal. According to the D-Street veteran, Buffett's decades-old principles of investing remain the same today.

''He framed it very well. Price is what you pay, value is what you get. The whole thing is about understanding value. Both Charlie Munger and Buffett excelled at value investing,'' explained Agrawal. According to the market expert, the real architect of Berkshire Hathaway was Charlie Munger.

''He showed him the way to quality investing. One of Munger's popular saying is that it is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price. Buffett's biggest mistake was buying Berkshire itself, which is a value company, as per Agrawal.

However, the money Buffett got from that was spent on investments such as Coca Cola, Apple etc. ''Then, they focused on buying quality companies at reasonable price than buying cheap companies of low quality,'' said Agrawal.

'Be greedy when the world is fearful, and be fearful when the world is greedy'. Sharing one of Buffett's investing quotes, Agrawal said, ''That's one thing which will be a timeless lesson in terms of opportunities and challenges in the market. ''At the bottom of the market, nobody believes in it, while at the top, everybody is confident,'' explained the D-Street veteran.

Agrawal also revealed his favorite Warren Buffett memory. ''I shook hands with him at one of the annual conferences held in Texas. He signed on a dollar bill for me as an autograph.'' Remembering his meeting with Buffett, Agrawal said, ''He's like a child who's smiling and giggling. I never saw stress on his face. He is truly a people's person ad always wanted to connect with people. He has so much enthusiasm even at this age.''