Warren Buffett’s Market Valuation Indicator Surges Past 200%: Are Investors ‘Playing With Fire’?

Ace investor Warren Buffett once warned that the market would be "playing with fire" when a key indicator rose too high. That measure, now informally called the Warren Buffett Indicator, has surged past 200%, a report by Motley Fool said on Sunday.

This indicator compares the total United States stock market value to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Buffett, in 2001, called it one of the best measures of market valuation. Historically, it has averaged around 85% since 1970.

At the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000, the measure reached 150%, according to Business Insider. The current level shows that the market is highly valued compared to the size of the US economy, which is an indicator that the stocks are expensive.

While the indicator isn’t useful for market timing, it signals potential risk, the Motley Fool report added. This indicator highlights that the gap between stock prices and economic output is unusually wide, raising concerns about future returns, Business Insider reported.