What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'Superpower'? Devina Mehra Reveals Big Bull's Key Investing Lesson

Recalling the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala—the Big Bull of Indian stock market, India Inc expert Devina Mehra shared the key investment principle that made the legendary investor a class apart from the rest.

Posting on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Mehra pointed out a common mistake most investors make and how they often chase the wrong metrics, mistaking luck and timing with a consistent strategy.

Mehra, Founder and Chairperson of First Global, argued that the perceived superpower of investors like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala wasn't stockpicking or finding the right winners at the right time. "What was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's superpower? No. It wasn't stock-picking," Mehra posted on 'X'.

She went on to suggest how adherence to a fundamental principle such as staying continuously invested in the equity markets, was key to Jhunjhunwala's success. Mehra went on to criticise the common retail investor's tendency to chase recent winners and always being reactionary in the market, in the context of geographical performance.