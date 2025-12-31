4,000,000% Returns: Berkshire Hathaway's Share Run That Defined Warren Buffett

Today marks Warren Buffett's final day as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — and the most fitting way to tell his story is through the stock journey he has charted, taking a $19 share to a whopping $7,55,400-level.

When Buffett took control of the American company in 1965, it was a failing textile mill, trading at about $19 a share. For years after that, the stock barely moved. The first decade of Buffett's tenure could almost be defined as boring, with restructuring and capital discipline.

The real inflection came in the late 1970s and 1980s, when Buffett pivoted decisively away from textiles and toward insurance — buying National Indemnity and later GEICO.