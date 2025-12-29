Warren Buffett Didn’t Abandon Value Investing. He Fixed It

This article is part of NDTV Profit's special series on Warren Buffett's investment guidelines, philosophy, top bets, and more, ahead of his retirement.

Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy has stood the test of time, but it has not remained static. Warren Buffett’s investing journey is often described as value investing, but that description only tells part of the story. Over seven decades, Buffett didn’t abandon his principles, he refined them.

The Buffett of today does not invest in the same way he did when he first started. His strategy has shifted from deep value investing, which focused on buying stocks at steep discounts, to investing in high-quality businesses with strong competitive advantages, even at fair prices.

Buffett’s journey is not about abandoning value investing but about expanding its scope. His evolution reflects a shift from price to quality, from activity to patience, and from analysis to wisdom. Above all, it underscores a simple lesson: the most successful investors are those willing to learn, adapt and let time work in their favour.

Warren Buffett didn’t start out as the world’s most patient investor. In fact, the young Buffett was a relentless bargain hunter and a disciple of Benjamin Graham, prowling balance sheets for stocks that looked cheap enough to trip over.

If it traded below book value, Buffett was interested. If it was unloved, ignored or slightly broken, even better. These were his famous “cigar-butt” stocks. Businesses so cheap they were the equivalent of a just-thrown cigar butt lying on the road -- free and with one good puff still left in.

Then came Charlie Munger — and everything changed.