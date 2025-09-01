Warren Buffett Turns 95 Today: A Look At 'Oracle Of Omaha's' Multi-Decade Investing Career—5 Key Highlights

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and philanthropist, is a master of patient, long-term investing. He built an empire on a simple philosophy. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 30, 1930, Buffett's journey began with a childhood interest in business. He famously read every book on investing in the Omaha Public Library by age the of 11.

This led Buffett to join Columbia Business School, where he studied under, Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Buffett is widely known as the 'Oracle of Omaha'. Here are five key highlights of Buffett's investing career: