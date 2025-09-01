Warren Buffett Turns 95 Today: A Look At 'Oracle Of Omaha's' Multi-Decade Investing Career—5 Key Highlights
Warren Buffett is a firm believer in the buy-and-hold strategy, famously stating, 'Our favorite holding period is forever'.
Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and philanthropist, is a master of patient, long-term investing. He built an empire on a simple philosophy. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 30, 1930, Buffett's journey began with a childhood interest in business. He famously read every book on investing in the Omaha Public Library by age the of 11.
This led Buffett to join Columbia Business School, where he studied under, Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Buffett is widely known as the 'Oracle of Omaha'. Here are five key highlights of Buffett's investing career:
1. Taking control of Berkshire Hathaway
Buffett's career truly took shape in 1956 when he founded Buffett Associates, a partnership with a small group of family and friends. Within three years, he had doubled their initial investment, showcasing his unique talent. In 1965 when he took control of a struggling textile company, Berkshire Hathaway, transforming it from a failing factory into his primary investment vehicle.
2. Early acquisitions
Over the next decades, Buffett made a series of shrewd and legendary moves. In 1972, Berkshire acquired See's Candies, an acquisition that taught him the value of strong, branded businesses that generate consistent cash flow.
3. Iconic investments
Buffett's investment in The Washington Post in 1973 and his famous purchase of a significant stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 cemented his reputation for betting on resilient, well-managed companies. By the 1990s, Berkshire's share price had soared, and Buffett's status as a global investment icon was undeniable.
4. Apple stake
Buffett made an investment in Apple in 2016, which became Berkshire's largest single holding at the time. However, since Q4 2023, Berkshire has sold 635 million shares of Apple, with sales in five of the past seven quarters. Just in this year's Q2, 20 million shares were divested. The current Apple stake is valued at $64 billion, representing 21.4% of Berkshire's portfolio.
5. Investment strategy
He seeks out high-quality companies with durable competitive advantages, or "economic moats," and a history of consistent earnings. He is a firm believer in the buy-and-hold strategy, famously stating, "Our favorite holding period is forever." This patient approach has led to iconic and lucrative investments in companies like Coca-Cola, American Express, and more.
His remarkable career, culminating in his 95th birthday, is a testament to patience, integrity, and the enduring magic of compounding. As he prepares to step back from the chief executive officer role at age 95, Buffett's influence remains as strong as ever, and his life's work stands as a master strategy in building sustainable wealth throughout one's career.