US Presidential Election, Fed Rate Decision, Swiggy IPO, SBI Q2 Results — The Week Ahead

After the long Diwali weekend, markets enter the first week of November with big political and economic events lined up. While the most impactful will be the too-close-to-call US presidential elections keeping the world on edge, the central bank of the world's largest economy will also concurrently decide on monetary policy.

On the domestic front, campaigning for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections will gather pace as the nomination process draws to a close.

The street will look at quarterly earnings coming from four Tata Group companies as well as State Bank of India, NHPC Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The high-profile initial public offering of Swiggy Ltd., along with Sagility India Ltd. and ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., will also keep the primary markets busy.

Before we get into the line-up, let's recap!