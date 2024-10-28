US Elections: 'Trump Trade' Gains Pace As Ex-President Builds Momentum; These Stocks Show

'Trump trade', a reference to the bets on stocks that are likely to benefit under a Donald Trump presidency, have gained pace as the former US president builds momentum in the race to the White House.

With barely eight days for the conclusion of the high-stake presidential elections, Republican nominee Trump has taken a 2% lead over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in pre-poll surveys, according to the 538-ABC News live tracker.

The Trump trade, which was on the rise until July of this year, had slumped after Harris replaced the aging Joe Biden in the presidential election. However, over the past month, the trend appears to have reversed.

With crackdown on "illegal immigration" at the core of Trump's electoral campaign, stocks linked to private prison operators have been on the upswing. Companies running private jails expect a likely boost in detentions in the event of a Trump win.

Shares of Geo Group Inc., which invests in private prisons, have surged 18.2% over the past 30 days. They are currently trading at $15.19 apiece on the NYSE.

Similarly, the stock of Corecivic, another leading private prisons manager, climbed 8.2% to $13.69 over the last month.