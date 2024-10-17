US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Says Immigration System Is Broken And Needs Repair

“And let me just finish. I'll get to the question. I promise you. I was beginning to answer,” the vice president pleaded.

“When you came into office, your administration immediately reversed a number of Trump border policies. Most significantly, the policy that required illegal immigrants to be detained through deportation, either in the U.S. or in Mexico. And you switched that policy. They were... released from custody awaiting trial. So instead, included in those were a large number of single men, adult men, who went on to commit heinous crimes. So looking back, do you regret the decision to terminate Remain in Mexico at the beginning of your administration?” Baier asked again.