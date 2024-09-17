Bitcoin Logs Sharpest Gain In A Month As Fed Rate Cut Looms

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, rallied the sharpest in over a month on Tuesday as speculations grew over the anticipated rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin soared up to 6.4% to $61,337 in the trading so far, as per the data shared by Bloomberg. This marked the biggest intraday jump in the digital currency's value since Aug. 8.

Apart from Bitcoin, smaller cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Dogecoin and Solana also gained.

Ethereum was up 3.84%, Solana climbed 2.07%, and Dogecoin was trading 2.265 higher, as per the data available with crypto.com.

The latest Bitcoin rally comes in the backdrop of the cryptocurrency logging a 10% jump in the week ending on Sept. 15.

Analysts attribute the climb in cryptocurrencies to the speculation over a 50 basis points cut in the benchmark lending rates by the Fed. The monetary policy body will announce its decision on rate cuts on Wednesday.