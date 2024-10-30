Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Status And Latest GMP

The initial public offering of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. received a strong demand from inventors on the last day of bidding on Oct. 29.

The mainboard issue was subscribed 2.63 times, the NSE data showed. The investors applied for 22,78,22,496 shares compared to 8,66,19,950 shares on offer.

The Non-institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their quota 5.05 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 94%. The Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 3.79 times. The employees’ segment of the IPO was booked 1.67 times.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band was set between Rs 440 and Rs 463 per share.