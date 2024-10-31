FPIs Offload Rs 1.14 Lakh Crore In October
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 5,813.3 crore on Thursday.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 24th consecutive session on Thursday and offloaded stocks worth a total of Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 28th straight session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 5,813.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,514.6 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 17,240.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,323.1 crore.
In October, the FPIs offloaded stocks with a value of Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. While, in September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,593 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report. The financial services sector witnessed the largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.
The NSE Nifty and the BSE Sensex indices recorded a second session of fall but Nifty snapped its four-week losing streak and Sensex ended the week flat ahead of a special session on Diwali day. On Thursday, they were dragged down by shares of IT and financial services companies.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.50 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06. Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.7% and Sensex fell as much as 0.8%.