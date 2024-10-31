FPIs Offload Rs 1.14 Lakh Crore In October

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 24th consecutive session on Thursday and offloaded stocks worth a total of Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 28th straight session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 5,813.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,514.6 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 17,240.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,323.1 crore.