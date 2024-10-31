Nifty Ends Lower But Snaps Four-Week Fall: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices of India recorded a second session of fall but Nifty snapped its four-week losing streak and Sensex ended the week flat ahead of special session on Diwali day. On Thursday, they were dragged by shares of IT and financial services companies.

The stock market will remain open on Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in a special Diwali Muhurat trading session held every year.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 135.50 points, or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 553.12 points, or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06. Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.7% and Sensex fell as much as 0.8%.

However, small-cap indices outperformed the benchmarks and continued to rise for a fourth consecutive session. Nifty Smallcap 100 closed 1.15% higher at 18,602.60 while Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 1.5% to close at 17,751.20. On a weekly basis both these indices have gained more than 4%.