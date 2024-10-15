China’s Economic Stimulus Creates Mixed Impact Across Global Sectors

China's economic stimulus measures, aimed at revitalising its sluggish economy through policy easing, are yielding mixed results across global sectors. Sectors tied to infrastructure and commodities are seeing the most significant gains, according to Abhay Agarwal, director at Piper Serica.

"China’s increased infrastructure spending is driving up demand for raw materials like steel, copper, and aluminium," he said. "This is creating a massive boost for global commodity producers, especially those with significant exposure to China."

The metals and mining sectors, long reliant on Chinese demand, are experiencing renewed growth as the country ramps up its development projects.

Energy is another sector benefiting from China's push. "Oil and gas companies are seeing higher demand as industrial production rebounds," Agarwal said.

Energy consumption, particularly from factories and construction sites, has increased in tandem with China's economic revival. This demand surge has provided a tailwind for global energy producers, particularly in oil and gas, further stabilising the global energy market, according to Agarwal.