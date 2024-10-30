Swiggy IPO: This Is What The Grey Market Premium Indicates

The grey market premium for Swiggy's initial public offering opened at Rs 25, representing a 6.41% increase to the upper price of the IPO's offer range of Rs 371-390 per share.

The IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Nov. 6 and will close on Nov. 8. This marks one of the most awaited book building offers of the year, with Swiggy aiming to boost its market presence and take on rivals like Zomato. Swiggy is rolling out the red carpet for retail investors by keeping valuations relatively modest.

The IPO features a fresh issue of 11.54 crore equity shares worth Rs 4,499 crore alongside an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares of about Rs 6,828.43 crore, as detailed in their updated draft red-herring prospectus, totalling Rs 11,327.43 crore.