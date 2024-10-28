Trade Setup For Oct 29: Nifty 50 Faces Resistance At 24,525–24,600 Levels

Analysts have raised their estimates of key support and resistance zones for the benchmark indices as the Indian equities market finds cheer back ahead of Deepavali.

The NSE Nifty 50, which rose 0.65% on Monday, can move up till 24,525–24,600 levels, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

For the traders now, 24,200 to 24,100 will act as a key support zone. Below this level, the sentiment can change as "traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions", Chouhan added.

The Nifty 50 has made a "spinning-top candlestick pattern", which suggests indecisiveness, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt. "We will wait for a convincing move above 24,600 where it will give a breakout from two different patterns—first, a change in polarity; and second, falling wedge."

On the lower side, the zone of 24,100–24,180 will act as a strong support area, Gaggar said.

For Bank Nifty, 50,382 will serve as an immediate support. If the index sustains above 51,590, an upmove toward 52,000–52,500 levels can unfold, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.