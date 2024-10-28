Trade Setup For Oct 29: Nifty 50 Faces Resistance At 24,525–24,600 Levels
Analysts have raised their estimates of key support and resistance zones for the benchmark indices as the Indian equities market finds cheer back ahead of Deepavali.
The NSE Nifty 50, which rose 0.65% on Monday, can move up till 24,525–24,600 levels, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
For the traders now, 24,200 to 24,100 will act as a key support zone. Below this level, the sentiment can change as "traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions", Chouhan added.
The Nifty 50 has made a "spinning-top candlestick pattern", which suggests indecisiveness, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt. "We will wait for a convincing move above 24,600 where it will give a breakout from two different patterns—first, a change in polarity; and second, falling wedge."
On the lower side, the zone of 24,100–24,180 will act as a strong support area, Gaggar said.
For Bank Nifty, 50,382 will serve as an immediate support. If the index sustains above 51,590, an upmove toward 52,000–52,500 levels can unfold, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
FII/DII Activity
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 21st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 25th straight session.
The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 3,228.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 1,400.9 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,990.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 21,089.6 crore.
Market Recap
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a five–session losing streak, with banking sector stocks turning the tides. The benchmark indices recorded the best session in one month.
The Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points or 0.65% higher at 24,339.15, and the Sensex ended 602.75 points or 0.76% higher at 80,005.04.
All the 12 sectors of NSE ended higher, with the Nifty PSU Bank emerging as the day's top performer.
The rise in Indian markets was also supported by gains in its Asian peers, which logged gains on account of a slip in oil prices and a plunge in the Japanese Yen to its lowest since July 31.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed at Rs 84.07 per US dollar, compared to the previous close of Rs 84.081.
The local currency was little changed against the greenback amid uncertainty about the Middle East tensions and the US election, even as market participants kept track of any action from the Reserve Bank of India.
The RBI is expected to keep the rupee in the Rs 84.00–84.20 range and protect it from any further fall, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.