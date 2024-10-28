Tata Technologies To Redo Interiors Of Air India Aircraft

Tata Technologies Ltd. has signed a pact with Air India Ltd. to redo the interiors of aircraft operated by the erstwhile national carrier.

The collaboration between the two Tata Group companies follows regulatory approval to the airline to make aircraft modifications in-house. Tata Technologies will leverage its aerospace engineering know-how to craft a more functional, safe and ergonomic in-cabin experience, while optimising weight of the aircraft at the same time.

"We are committed to delivering the next-generation aircraft interiors that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance customer satisfaction," Warren Harris, chief executive officer of Tata Technologies, said in a media statement on Monday. "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to engineering a better world and supporting the advancement of the Indian aviation sector."