Tata Technologies To Redo Interiors Of Air India Aircraft
Tata Technologies Ltd. has signed a pact with Air India Ltd. to redo the interiors of aircraft operated by the erstwhile national carrier.
The collaboration between the two Tata Group companies follows regulatory approval to the airline to make aircraft modifications in-house. Tata Technologies will leverage its aerospace engineering know-how to craft a more functional, safe and ergonomic in-cabin experience, while optimising weight of the aircraft at the same time.
"We are committed to delivering the next-generation aircraft interiors that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance customer satisfaction," Warren Harris, chief executive officer of Tata Technologies, said in a media statement on Monday. "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to engineering a better world and supporting the advancement of the Indian aviation sector."
The deal will also see Tata Technologies streamline Air India's operations, including maintenance, repair and overhaul. That will improve operational efficiencies of the airline, as well as reduce downtime of the aircraft.
"India's aviation sector is on a growth trajectory and Air India is playing a leading role in this," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said. "The collaboration with Tata Technologies will help us meet customer expectations, aligning with our broader goals of operational excellence and self-reliance."
Tata Technologies' earnings dipped sequentially in the July–September quarter of the current financial year even as income rose.
Consolidated revenue of the Tata Group firm rose 2.16% to Rs 1,296.5 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while net profit fell 2.85% to Rs 157.4 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Shares of Tata Technologies closed 1.23% lower at Rs 999.80 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.76% advance in the benchmark Sensex. The results were declared after market hours.