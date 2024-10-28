ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Technologies Q2 Results: Profit Dips, Revenue Up 2.2%
Tata Technologies' EBIT was up 2.1% to Rs 206 crore.
Tata Technologies Ltd.'s earnings dipped sequentially in the July–September quarter even as income rose.
Consolidated revenue of the Tata Group firm rose 2.16% to Rs 1,296.5 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while net profit fell 2.85% to Rs 157.4 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Tata Tech Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.16% to Rs 1,296.5 crore.
EBIT up 2.1% to Rs 206 crore.
EBIT margin flat at 15.9%
Net profit down 2.9% to Rs 157.4 crore.
Shares of Tata Technologies closed 1.23% lower at Rs 999.80 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.76% advance in the benchmark Sensex. The results were declared after market hours.
