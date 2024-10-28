Prestige Estates Acquires Land In Bengaluru For Rs 462 Crore

Prestige Estates Ltd. has acquired approximately 17.45 acres of prime land in Bengaluru's Whitefield for Rs 462 crore, a press release stated on Monday.

The acquired land will be "planned for residential development spanning approximately 2.68 million sq ft of developable area", the real estate company said.

The land parcel is located adjacent to the company's recently launched Prestige Raintree Park project, said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group.

"This strategic addition not only complements our existing project but also strengthens our vision to create transformative spaces that drive long-term value for our communities and stakeholders," he said.