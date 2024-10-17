Prestige Estates Projects Sales Down 43% In September Quarter

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. recorded a 43% year-on-year dip in sales to Rs 4,023 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. The total sales volume during the quarter also fell to 6.84 million sq ft.

The average realisation rose 33% to Rs 13,782 per sq. ft. for apartments, villas and commercial spaces. The average realisation for plots on the other hand fell 1.5% to Rs 6,654 per sq. ft, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The real estate firm reported a 4% jump in sales collection to Rs 2,737 crore in the quarter ended September.

In the first six months of this fiscal, the company recorded sales of Rs 7,052.2 crore, down from Rs 11,007.3 crore reported in the first half of the previous fiscal. The sales volumes in the first half of the current fiscal fell to 5.87 million sq. ft., while the average realisation was up 26% to Rs 13,010 per sq. ft.