SEBI Approves IPO Of NTPC Green, Avanse Financial Services

Earlier, NTPC Green Energy Ltd., an arm of the state-run NTPC Ltd., filed the DRHP for its IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crore. The IPO completely includes a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. IIFL Securities Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the leading book runners and KFin Technologies is the registrar for the offer.

The company stated that it will utilise the proceeds to repay the debts and for other general corporate needs.

It plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore in the current financial year for repaying or prepaying outstanding loans from its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. It also intends to allocate another Rs 3,500 crore by the end of March 2026 for similar purposes.

Around 25% of the funds will be directed toward general corporate activities, which include exploring growth opportunities, pursuing strategic initiatives, forming partnerships, engaging in joint ventures and acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other business development efforts.