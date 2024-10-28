Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Profit Rises 96% Due To High Deliveries

As of Oct. 28, 2024, the company's wind order book is at its highest ever point at 5.1 GW, marking an 8.5% increase from its value as of Sept 2024 at 4.7 GW. The company's order book as of Sept 2023 stood at 1.6 GW.

Besides, 54% of the current order book is from the captive, retail, or commercial and industrial segments; 24% is from central and state auctions, while the balance is from public and state undertakings.

Approximately 22% of the order book has EPC scope, and 91% of the order book is for the S144 wind turbine model of the company.