TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Which IT Stock Should You Buy After Q1 Results?

TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: India's top four information technology (IT) giants have reported their April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) with flat-to-mixed performance on the revenue and margin front amid the ongoing US tariff-related risks on deal volumes. The IT sector has faced global headwinds for the last several quarters due to subdued supply and demand outlook over the US economic currents.

With mixed earnings results across the IT sector, investors are seeking clarity on which stock offers the best risk-adjusted returns in the current market environment. Among TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro, India's second-largest IT major, Infosys, has fundamentally emerged at the top during Q1FY26 in terms of revenue growth and deal volumes.