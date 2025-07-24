TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Which IT Stock Should You Buy After Q1 Results?
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Among the big four IT giants, India's second-largest IT major, Infosys, has fundamentally emerged at the top in terms of revenue growth and deal volumes.
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: India's top four information technology (IT) giants have reported their April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) with flat-to-mixed performance on the revenue and margin front amid the ongoing US tariff-related risks on deal volumes. The IT sector has faced global headwinds for the last several quarters due to subdued supply and demand outlook over the US economic currents.
With mixed earnings results across the IT sector, investors are seeking clarity on which stock offers the best risk-adjusted returns in the current market environment. Among TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro, India's second-largest IT major, Infosys, has fundamentally emerged at the top during Q1FY26 in terms of revenue growth and deal volumes.
ALSO READ
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Attrition Rate To Headcount Ratio—Employee Metrics At A Glance
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Q1 Results
TCS: India's largest software services giant's net profit for the June quarter rose 4% to Rs 12,760 crore, meeting Bloomberg estimates of Rs 12,253 crore. Revenue fell 1.6% sequentially to Rs 63,437 crore, also in line with the forecasts. TCS held the highest EBIT margin at 24.25% compared to the other three IT majors, marginally better on a sequential basis.
Infosys: The bottom line of India's second-largest IT services major reported a drop of 2% to Rs 6,921 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 7,033 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25. The topline rose 3.3% over previous quarter to Rs 42,279 crore. That compares with the Rs 41,724-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Infosys reported large deal total contract value at $3.8 billion for the June quarter, up from $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. Net new deals accounted for 55% of the total TCV. The IT giant also hiked the lowest band of its FY26 revenue guidance over its high deal volumes.
HCL Technologies: India's third-largest IT services company's profit for the June period declined 11% on a sequential basis, missing analysts estimates. The software services provider's bottom line stood at Rs 3,843 crore during Q1FY26, compared to Rs 4,307 crore clocked in the preceding quarter. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 4,258.91 crore.
Wipro: Wipro recorded a decrease in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, but met analysts' estimates. The IT major saw its bottom line fall 7% over the previous three months to Rs 3,336 crore in the June quarter. It expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million for the second quarter 2026, reflecting a sequential growth guidance of -1% to +1% in constant-currency terms.
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 Highlights: Revenue Declines, Profit Beats; AI Momentum Builds, Outlook Cautiously Optimistic
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: What are the fundamental factors weighing on the stocks?
TCS: India's largest software services giant's stock is underperforming with weak momentum, yet appears somewhat undervalued relative to its strong fundamentals. The company’s quality is exceptional, and its price volatility is low, indicating a safer investment profile. However, analyst sentiment is very bearish at the moment, which could limit near-term upside.
"We expect the demand environment to stay challenging in the next one–two quarters due to macro uncertainty," said analysts at Nuvama. "We stay positive on the medium-to-long-term outlook, as technology debt is very high for enterprises, which will warrant a revival in spending as macro improves."
Infosys: Infosys has recently shown weak momentum, underperforming the broader market. However, it is fairly valued and supported by excellent quality, reflecting strong financial health and operational efficiency. The stock’s low volatility signals price stability, while positive analyst sentiment adds further strength to its outlook.
Morgan Stanley maintained an 'equal-weight' call on the stock, but hiked the target price to Rs 1,700 compared to an earlier target of Rs 1,650. The brokerage views Infosys' earnings as more balanced compared to its peers and expects it to deliver FY26 revenue growth toward the top end of the guidance rate.
HCL Tech: HCL Tech shows moderate momentum and is considered somewhat undervalued. The IT firm is fundamentally strong with high-quality operations, and its low volatility offers price stability. However, sentiment from analysts remains bearish, signaling uncertainty in the short term.
While reviewing Q1 results, global brokerage JPMorgan said that the AI-driven deflation is manifesting through margin erosion and that the near-term price action has baked in the relative growth strength. Jefferies expects 10% EPS CAGR over FY26-28, while Nuvama said that weak margins leave limited upside potential.
Wipro has underperformed recently with low momentum, yet remains somewhat undervalued. It stands out for its excellent quality and strong operational metrics, combined with low volatility. Notably, analysts' sentiment is very bullish, indicating strong confidence in the stock’s future performance.
Analysts from Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Macquarie highlighted improving visibility into the second half of the fiscal year, driven by record deal bookings and signs of stabilisation in key geographies. Jefferies emphasised that while deal wins were strong, revenue declines in key verticals like BFSI and consumer segments remained a concern.
TCS Vs Infosys Vs HCL Tech Vs Wipro: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
On TCS stock, Om Ghawalkar, Market Analyst, Share.Market said, "Excellent quality and value, but bearish sentiment and weak momentum weigh on the stock." Bloomberg data shows that out of the 50 analysts tracking TCS, 34 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 12 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell'. The average of a 12-month analyst price target of Rs 3,755 implies a potential upside of 11%.
For Infosys, domestic and global brokerages responded positively to the results, while maintaining their ratings and adjusting price targets upward. BofA reiterated its “Buy” call and set a target price of Rs 1,840, citing a favorable combination of market share gains and improved pricing.
It also noted Infosys’s strong positioning in the emerging AI services space. On Infosys stock, Om Ghawalkar said, "A stable, high-quality stock with fair valuation and bullish sentiment, but currently lacking momentum."
JPMorgan downgraded HCL Tech stock to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and cut the target price to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,800. Jefferies has upgraded HCL Tech to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and also hiked the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,490.
However, Nuvama has downgraded HCL Tech stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and cut the target price to Rs 1,630 from Rs 1,700. Citi has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on HCL Tech but cut the target price to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,690. "Fundamentally solid and reasonably valued, but weak sentiment may cap near-term potential," Om Ghawalkar said on HCL Tech's stock.
On Wipro, Om Ghawalkar said, "Strong fundamentals and very bullish sentiment could drive upside despite weak momentum." Jefferies maintained an 'underperform' rating on Wipro, citing limited earnings growth and valuation concerns. However, Morgan Stanley raised its target price to Rs 285 from Rs 265, on improved capital allocation and medium-term growth potential. Macquarie was the most bullish among the three, retaining its 'outperform' rating and price target of Rs 290.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.