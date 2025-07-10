TCS Q1 Results: Profit Up 4%, Meets Estimates; Attrition Rate Near Two-Year High

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported a 4% rise in net profit for the first quarter, in line with estimates, while revenue declined sequentially.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June rose to Rs 12,760 crore from Rs 12,224 crore in the previous quarter. Bloomberg had estimated profit at Rs 12,253 crore.

Revenue fell 1.6% sequentially to Rs 63,437 crore from Rs 64,479 crore. The analyst consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg was Rs 64,655 crore.