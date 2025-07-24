Infosys Q1 Results Review: Why Morgan Stanley Hiked Target Price — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Brokerages offered mixed views on Infosys Ltd. after the IT major reported its first-quarter results for the financial year ending March 2025, describing the performance as overall “balanced” despite strong deal wins and a slight upward revision to the lower end of its FY26 revenue guidance.

The Narayana Murthy-founded company witnessed 3% growth in revenue over the previous quarter at Rs 42,279 crore, according to an exchange filing.

As far as the bottom line is concerned, the Bengaluru-based IT company saw a 2% quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit, which stood at Rs 6,921 crore — meeting analyst estimates of Rs. 6,765 crore.

More importantly, Infosys raised its lower-end revenue guidance for the ongoing fiscal and now expects revenue to grow at 1-3% change, compared to the previous forecast of 0-3%.