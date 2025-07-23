Infosys Leads India's IT Pack On Revenue, Deal Surge; TCS Margins At Top — Q1 Scores At A Glance

The top Indian information technology majors, including TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree, HCL Technologies and Infosys, have posted their first quarter earnings.

Infosys, which was the latest among the large IT players to disclose the Q1 scorecard, emerged as the top performer among these six companies. Its performance was showcased with resilience in revenue growth, deal wins, and constant currency growth, even as others faced a soft demand environment, delayed deal closures, or margin headwinds.

Here is the complete performance breakdown of the Indian IT majors on the basis of six key elements — revenue, margin, deal wins, CC growth, attrition and headcount addition.