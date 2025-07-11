TCS Q1 Results Review: Buy, Sell Or Hold? Analysts Mostly Bullish Despite Weak Earnings

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. still has favour among analysts, despite a weak start to the current financial year.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in June rose 4% to Rs 12,760 crore, meeting the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 12,253 crore. Revenue fell 1.6% sequentially to Rs 63,437 crore, also in line with the forecast of Rs 64,655 crore.

TCS saw a contraction in demand for IT services in Q1 despite booking orders worth $9.4 billion. The company's order pipeline, which consists of advanced-stage deals, has either been deferred or paused as clients have become more cautious with spending.

"We expect the demand environment to stay challenging in the next one–two quarters due to macro uncertainty," analysts at Nuvama said in a note. "However, we stay positive on the medium-to-long-term outlook, as technology debt is very high for enterprises, which will warrant a revival in spending as macro improves."

Citi expects slowing growth to put pressure on premium multiples and estimates TCS's earnings will grow at a 3% CAGR in three years. "The company's cost optimisation efforts have helped deliver relatively good margin performance," the brokerage said.