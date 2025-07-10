TCS Q1 Impact: Wipro, Infosys ADR Decline

The American depositary receipts of Wipro Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. slumped in early trade respectively after IT giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declared its first-quarter results on Thursday.

Wipro's ADR declined over 6% to 2.8880, while Infosys ADR fell nearly 4% to 18.07.

ADRs are securities issued by a US bank that represent ownership in shares of a foreign company. These securities are denominated in dollars and traded in US markets.

TCS reported a 1.6% quarterly fall in revenue to Rs 63,437 crore from Rs 64,479 crore. The analyst consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg was Rs 64,655 crore.