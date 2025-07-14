HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, FY26 Revenue Guidance Narrowed, Margin Guidance Lowered

HCLTech Ltd. narrowed its full-year revenue guidance and lowered its margin forecast for FY26 after reporting an 11% drop in first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ expectations.

The company now expects constant currency revenue growth of 3% to 5% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 2026, against its earlier projection of 2% to 5%, according to its notification to the exchanges. It expects its services revenue guidance at 3% to 5%.

Besides, the EBIT margin guidance has been lowered to 17%–18% for the full year, compared to the earlier range of 18%–19%.

The software services provider's profit for the April-June period 11% on a sequential basis, missing analysts estimates.

The information technology company's bottom line stood at Rs 3,843 crore during the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 4,307 crore clocked in the preceding quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 4,258.91 crore.