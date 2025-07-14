HCLTech Q1 Attrition Flat At 12.8%, Employee Headcount At 2.23 Lakh

HCL Technologies Ltd. reported an attrition rate of 12.8% for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The attrition figure was on par with 12.8% in the year-ago period and 13% in the preceding quarter of fiscal 2025.

The IT major's net addition of employees stood at 269 during the quarter.

The attrition rate measures the rate at which employees leave a company over a period of time. A lower rate is generally considered healthy for a company.

HCLTech added 1,984 freshers during the quarter, bringing the total headcount to 2.23 lakh. The IT firm had added 1,078 freshers in the year ago period, and 1,805 in the previous quarter.

The company's percentage of women employees was at 28.8% for the ongoing quarter of the current fiscal, flat from 28.7% in the year-ago quarter.