Stock Recommendations Today: What Brokerages Are Saying About HCLTech, Ola Electric, Kalyan Jewellers And More

HCLTech Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd. were among the top companies on brokerages' radar on Tuesday.

Analysts have shared their views on HCLTech, Tata Technologies Ltd. and Ola Electric's June quarter earnings.

JM Financial initiated a 'buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers, given the large opportunity for the company in India's huge unorganised market. The firm also started coverage on Ventive Hospitality.

NDTV Profit tracked analysts' views on various stocks and sectors. Here are the analyst calls to keep an eye out for today.