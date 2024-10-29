Stocks To Watch: Tata Tech, Suzlon Energy, NTPC, Kalpataru Projects, Infosys And More

Tata Technologies Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including Bharti Airtel Ltd., J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., RailTel Corp., Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., Pfizer Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Ltd., for the quarter ended September.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are some of the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.