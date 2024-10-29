Stocks To Watch: Tata Tech, Suzlon Energy, NTPC, Kalpataru Projects, Infosys And More
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Marico, Cipla, are some of the firms that will also release their financial results.
Tata Technologies Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including Bharti Airtel Ltd., J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., RailTel Corp., Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., Pfizer Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Ltd., for the quarter ended September.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are some of the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
NTPC: The company's subsidiary, NTPC Green, gets SEBI approval for an initial public offering.
Suzlon Energy: The board gives approval for capital recast to set off losses against reserves.
JSW Energy: The company's unit enters into a tech licensing pact with SANY Renewable for making wind turbine blades in India.
KFin Technologies: The tech company to form a 50-50 joint venture with CAMS for investment management platform MF Central.
Tata Technologies: The company has signed a pact with Air India to redo the interiors of aircraft operated by the erstwhile national carrier.
Infosys: The tech company completes acquisition of Germany-based Blitz 24-893 SE via Infosys Singapore.
Kalpataru Projects: The real estate company has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP.
JTL Industries: The board of directors of JTL Industries has set Nov. 15 as record date for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of the company having face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares.
Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate company has acquired 17.45 acres of land in Bengaluru's Whitefield for Rs 462 crore to develop a 2.68 million sq ft residential project.
Dixon Technologies: The tech company has signed a MoU with Cellecor Gadgets for manufacturing washing machines and related components.
Ajanta Pharma Q2FY25 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 1,187 crore versus Rs 1,028 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1143 crore)
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 291 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 331 crore)
Ebitda margin at 26.2% versus 28.3% (Bloomberg Estimate:28.9%)
Net profit up 11% at Rs 216 crore versus Rs 195 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 237 crore)
Board approves first interim dividend of Rs 28/share
Ram Ratna Wires Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.13% at Rs 939.79 crore versus Rs 757.06 crore
Ebitda up 14.33% at Rs 36.06 crore versus Rs 31.54 crore
Margin at 3.83% vs 4.16% down 32 bps
Net profit up 17.15% at Rs 16.79 crore versus Rs 14.33 crore
StyreniX Performance Materials Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.78% at Rs 653.22 crore versus Rs 595 crore
Ebitda up 19.29% at Rs 98.81 crore versus Rs 82.83 crore
Margin at 15.12% vs 13.92% up 120 bps
Net profit up 24.24% at Rs 70.1 crore versus Rs 56.42 crore
Kalpataru Projects Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 4,930 crore versus Rs 4,518 crore
Ebitda up 18.2% at Rs 438 crore versus Rs 371 crore
Margin at 8.9% versus 8.2%
Net profit up 39.7% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore
PTC India Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income down 19% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 202 crore
Net profit down 20.78% at Rs 47.3 crore vs Rs 59.8 crore
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2FY25 (Consolidated YoY)
Total income up, 33% at Rs 520 crore vs Rs 391 crore
Net profit up 36% at Rs 242 crore vs Rs 178 crore
Nesco Q2FY25 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 9.9% at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 175 crore
Ebitda up 9.6% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 109 crore
Margin at 62.2% versus 62.4%
Net profit up 21.7% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 87.8 crore
Bharti Airtel Q2 FY25 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 41,473 crore versus Rs 38,506 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 41295 crore)
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 21,846 crore versus Rs 19,707 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 21757 crore)
Ebitda margin at 52.7% versus 51.2% (Bloomberg Estimate: 52.7%)
Net profit down 12% at Rs 4,153 crore versus Rs 4,717 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4398 crore)
J Kumar Infraprojects Q2FY25 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 1,292 crore versus Rs 1,104 crore
Ebitda up 18.13% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 160 crore
Margin at 14.6% versus 14.4%
Net profit up 22.8% at Rs 90.2 crore versus Rs 73.4 crore
Restaurant Brands Asia Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.2% at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 625 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 582 crore)
Ebitda up 12.45% at Rs 63.2 crore versus Rs 56.2 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 59 crore)
Margin at 10% versus 9% (Bloomberg Estimate: 10.2%)
Net loss of Rs 65.4 crore versus loss of Rs 50.6 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: loss Rs 55 crore)
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q2FY25 (Standalone YoY)
Total income up 7% at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 614 crore
Net loss at Rs 204 crore versus profit of Rs 116 crore
SJS Enterprises
Revenue up 18% at Rs 192.7 crore versus Rs 163.1 crore
Ebitda up 37% at Rs 51.7 crore versus Rs 36 crore
Ebitda margin at 26.8% versus 22%
Net profit up 51% at Rs 29 crore versus 19 crore
Aarti Pharmalabs
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 458 crore versus Rs 439 crore
Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 93.6 crore versus Rs 87.9crore'
Ebitda margin at 20.4% versus 20%
Net profit up 5.4% at Rs 54.6 crore versus Rs 51.8 crore
Shaily Engineering Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.85% at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 157.56 crore
Ebitda up 70.72% at Rs 40.24 crore versus Rs 23.57 crore
Margin up 599 bps at 20.95% versus 14.95%
Net profit up 102.77% at Rs 21.9 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore
Arvind Fashions Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 1,273 crore versus Rs 1,174 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,047 crore)
Ebitda up 16.9% at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 139 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 214 crore)
Margin at 12.7% versus 11.8% (Bloomberg Estimate: 10.50%)
Net profit up 21.6% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 37 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: 81 crore)
JSW Infrastructure Q2FY25 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 18.04% at Rs 1001.36 crore versus Rs 848.31 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 989 crore)
Ebitda up 15.12% at Rs 520.54 crore versus Rs 452.17 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 522 crore)
Margin at 51.98% versus 53.3% down 131 bps (Bloomberg Estimate: 52.80%)
Net profit up 40.04% at Rs 373.73 crore versus Rs 266.87 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 299 crore)
Suzlon Energy Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 48.0% to Rs 2,103.38 crore versus Rs 1,421.43 crore.
Ebitda is up 31% to Rs 294.18 crore versus Rs 225.04 crore.
Margin at 14.0% versus 15.8%.
Net profit up 96% to Rs 200.60 crore versus Rs 102.29 crore.
Indraprastha Gas Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.1% to Rs 3,697.60 crore versus Rs 3,520.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,565 crore).
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 534.88 crore versus Rs 580.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 626 crore).
Margin at 14.5% versus 16.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.50%)
Net profit down 5% to Rs 454.17 crore versus Rs 480.22 crore (Bloomberg etimate: Rs 471 crore).
Gillette India Q2FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 782 crore versus Rs 668 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 709 crore)
Ebitda up 38% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 138 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 161 crore)
Ebitda margin at 24.4% vs 20.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.7%)
Net profit up 43% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106 crore)
Northern Arc Capital Q2FY25 (Standalone YoY)
Total income up 34% at Rs 574 crore versus Rs 427 crore
Net profit up 53% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 73 crore
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 661 crore versus Rs 600 crore
Ebitda up 6.1% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 104 crore
Margin at 16.6% vs 17.3%
Net profit up 2.8% at Rs 77.6 crore versus Rs 75.5 crore
Tata Technologies (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 1,296 crore versus Rs 1,269 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1338 crore)
EBIT up 2.1% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 214 crore)
EBIT margin flat at 15.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 16%)
Net profit down 2.9% at `157 crore versus Rs 162 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180 crore)
Kfin Technologies Q2FY25 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 18% at Rs 280 crore versus Rs 238 crore (BB Estimate: Rs 265 crore)
EBIT up 29% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110 crore)
EBIT margin at 39.2% versus 35.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.5%)
Net profit up 31% at Rs 89 crore veusus Rs 68 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 82 crore)
LMW Q2FY25 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 42% at Rs 769 crore versus Rs 1,320 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 760 crore)
Ebitda down 76% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22 crore)
Ebitda margin at 4.2% versus 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.9%)
Net profit down 79% at Rs 24 crore versus Rs 115 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 21 crore)
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Total income up 14,6% (YoY) up at Rs 1099.68 crore versus Rs 1365.22 crore
Net profit up 10.84% YoY at Rs 303.18 crore versus Rs 273.51 crore
Gross NPA at 1.37% versus 1.44% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.46% versus 0.65% (QoQ)
Return on assets at 1.94% versus 1.89% a year ago
Skipper Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 43.7% at Rs 1,110 crore versus Rs 772 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 969 crore)
Ebitda up 52.9% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 96 crore)
Margin at 10.1% versus 9.5% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9.9%)
Net profit up 67% at Rs 32.9 crore versus Rs 19.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27 crore)
Greenpanel Industries Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue down 15.5% at Rs 337 crore versus Rs 399 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 365 crore)
Ebitda down 56.7% at Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore)
Margin at 8.9% versus 17.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.9%)
Net profit down 54.6% at Rs 18.5 crore versus Rs 40.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16 crore)
Genesys International Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 116.99% at Rs 72.02 crore versus Rs 33.19 crore
Ebitda up 280.93% at Rs 29.37 crore versus Rs 7.71 crore
Margin at 40.78% versus 23.22% up 1755 bps
Net profit at Rs 11.09 crore versus net loss of Rs 3.44 crore
Paramount Wires & Cables Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 40% at Rs 355.89 crore versus Rs 252.44 crore
Ebitda up 44% at Rs 33.59 crore versus Rs 23.22 crore
Margins at 9.4% versus 0.1%
Net profit up 4% at Rs 20.33 crore versus Rs 19.49 crore
Jindal Drilling & Industries Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.41% at Rs 172.5 crore versus Rs 142.08 crore
Ebitda down 41.23% at Rs 31.24 crore versus Rs 53.15 crore
Margin at 18.11% versus 37.4% down 1929 bps
Net profit up 55.83% at Rs 34.47 crore versus Rs 22.12 crore
Interarch Building Products Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.54% at Rs 323.28 crore versus Rs 297.82 crore
Ebitda up 31.8% at Rs 25.24 crore versus Rs 19.15 crore
Margin at 7.8% versus 6.43% up 137 bps
Net profit up 36.16% at Rs 20.67 crore versus Rs 15.18 crore
Pfizer Q2FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 589 crore vs Rs 575 crore
Ebitda up 3.6% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 183 crore
Margin at 32.15% versus 31.74%
Net profit up 6.3% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 149 crore
Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.6% at Rs 926 crore versus Rs 732 crore
Ebitda up 0.1% at Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore
Margin at 7.1% vs 8.9%
Net profit up 20.5% at Rs 66.2 crore versus Rs 54.9 crore
Paradeep Phosphates Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.4% at Rs 3,844 crore versus Rs 3,683 crore
Ebitda up 66.2% at Rs 425 crore versus Rs 256 crore
Margin at 11.1% versus 7%
Net profit at Rs 228 crore vs Rs 89.4 crore
SIS Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 3,269 crore versus Rs 3,074 crore
Ebitda up 0.2% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 144 crore
Margin at 4.4% versus 4.7%
Net profit down 8.5% at Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore
NOCIL Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 351 crore
Ebitda down 17.3% at Rs 37.8 crore versus Rs 45.7 crore
Margin at 10.4% versus 13%
Net profit up 55.1% at Rs 42.1 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore
Anant Raj Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54.3% at Rs 513 crore versus Rs 332 crore
Ebitda up 41.2% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 79.9 crore
Margin at 22% vs 24%
Net profit up 75% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore
Shree Renuka Sugars Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 2,566 crore versus Rs 2,555 crore
Ebitda at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore
Margin at 9.2% versus 3.4%
Net loss of Rs 23.1 crore versus loss of Rs 206 crore
Ideaforge Technology Q2FY25 (Consolidated QoQ):
Revenue at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 23 crore
Ebit loss at 17 crore versus profit of Rs 2 crore
Net loss at 13 crore versus profit of 0.9 crore
Vesuvius 2QFY25 (Standalone YoY)
Revenue at Rs 443 crore versus Rs 410 crore
Ebit at Rs 89.51 crore versus 77.69 crore
Margin at 20.2% versus 18.9%
Net profit at Rs 89.86 crore versus Rs 80.82 crore
Unicommerce Esolutions Q2 FY25 (Consolidated YoY):
Revenue up 13% at Rs 29.3 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore
Ebitda up 58.7% at Rs 5.7 crore versus Rs 3.6 crore
Margin at 19.5% vs 13.9%
Profits up 21% at 4.47 crore versus Rs 3.69 crore
Indegene 2QFY25 (Consolidated YoY):
Revenue up 8% at Rs 686.8 crore versus Rs 635.7 crore
Ebitda up 3.5% at 126.7 crore versus Rs 122.4 crore
Margin at 18.4% versus 19.2%
Profits up 22% at Rs 91.7 crore versus Rs 75 crore
ADF Foods Q2 FY25 (Consolidate YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 125 crore
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 22 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.2% versus 17.5%
Net profit up 32% at Rs 20 crore versus Rs 15 crore
RailTel Corp Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 41% at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 599 crore
Ebitda up 1.5% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 127 crore
Ebitda margin at 15.3% versus 21.3%
Net profit up 6.5% at Rs 73 crore versus Rs 68 crore
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Allied Blenders, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Marico, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki (Standalone), APL Apollo, Canara Bank (Standalone), Welspun Enterprises, Edelweiss Financial (Standalone), Force Motors, GSK Pharma, Hudco, Vedant Fashions, Motisons Jewellers, Prestige Estates, Somany Ceramics, V-Guard Industries, V-Mart Retail, and Kirloskar Brothers are some of the prominent firms that will announce their results on Tuesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a five–session losing streak on Monday to record the best session in one month.
The Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points or 0.65% higher at 24,339.15, and the Sensex closed 602.75 points or 0.76% up at 80,005.04. During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 1.29% to 24,492.60, and the Sensex rose 1.43% to 80,539.81.
A rise in the Indian benchmarks' Asian peers also supported the recovery. Asian share indices mostly gained on Monday as oil prices declined, and the Japanese yen fell to the lowest level since July 31.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.