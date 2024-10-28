Pfizer Q2 Results: Profit Rises 6.3%, Misses Estimates

Pfizer Ltd.'s net profit rose 6.3% in the second quarter of the financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The pharmaceutical company posted a profit of Rs 158 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 149 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 169 crore.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 589 crore for the July–September period, up 2.3% from Rs 575 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 624 crore.

Pfizer posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 189 crore, a 3.6% growth from Rs 183 crore in the year-ago period. Its margin expanded to 32.15% from 31.74%.