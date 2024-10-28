RailTel Q2 Results: Profit Up 7%, Revenue Jumps 41%

RailTel Corp. posted a 7% year-on-year rise in net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

RailTel's profit increased to Rs 72.6 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 68.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Revenue jumped 41% year-on-year to Rs 843.5 crore in the three months ended September. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 1% to Rs 129.3 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted 600 basis points to 15.3% from 21.3% in the same period the previous year.