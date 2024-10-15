RailTel Secures Rs 79.8 Crore Order From Maharashtra Housing Body

RailTel Corp. reported a 27% rise in its profit at Rs 48.7 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. This compares to Rs 38.4 crore for the same period last year.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 558.1 crore, indicating a 19% rise for the three months ended June 30, as against Rs 467.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The New Delhi-based company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were at Rs 103.4 crore, denoting a 14.8% surge as compared to Rs 90 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal.