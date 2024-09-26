RailTel Bags Rs 156-Crore Order From Maharashtra Government
RailTel Corp.'s work order includes operationalisation of ASSK-GP projects in Konkan, Pune, Nashik regions.
RailTel Corp. of India has bagged a work order from the Maharashtra government's Rural Development Department worth Rs 156 crore on Thursday. The work order includes operationalisation of ASSK-GP projects in Konkan, Pune, and Nashik regions, as per an exchange filing.
Earlier on Sept. 2, RailTel was elevated to 'Navratna' status, becoming the 22nd central public sector enterprise to achieve this prestigious designation. The company posted an annual turnover of Rs 2,622 crore and a net profit of Rs 246 crore in fiscal 2024.
Last month, the company won an order worth Rs 71 crore from Eastern Railway for the implementation of a unified communication infrastructure comprising LANInfra, IP exchange, VolP-based control communication, and an IP-MPLS-based network over Eastern Railway routes.
Shares of RailTel Corp. closed 1.69% higher at Rs 461.60 apiece, compared to a 0.81% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 105.14% in the last 12 months and 36.43% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 48.62.
One out of three analysts tracking RailTel Corp. has a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 39.9%.