RailTel Bags Rs 156-Crore Order From Maharashtra Government

RailTel Corp. of India has bagged a work order from the Maharashtra government's Rural Development Department worth Rs 156 crore on Thursday. The work order includes operationalisation of ASSK-GP projects in Konkan, Pune, and Nashik regions, as per an exchange filing.

Earlier on Sept. 2, RailTel was elevated to 'Navratna' status, becoming the 22nd central public sector enterprise to achieve this prestigious designation. The company posted an annual turnover of Rs 2,622 crore and a net profit of Rs 246 crore in fiscal 2024.

Last month, the company won an order worth Rs 71 crore from Eastern Railway for the implementation of a unified communication infrastructure comprising LANInfra, IP exchange, VolP-based control communication, and an IP-MPLS-based network over Eastern Railway routes.