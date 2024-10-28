JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results: Profit Rises 40%, Revenue Up 18%

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 27.5 million metric tonnes, which is higher by 16% over the last year.

The volume increase was driven by the increased capacity utilisation at the coal terminals of Mangalore, Paradip and Ennore and the contribution from the acquisitions (PNP and Liquid Storage Terminal, UAE).

Notably, the increase in the third-party volume was even stronger with 48% year-on-year growth and the share of third-party in the overall volumes stood at 46% vs. 36% a year ago.