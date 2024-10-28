Kalpataru Projects Q2 Results: Profit Up 40%, Margin Expands

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 40% in the second quarter of the financial year.

The engineering and construction company posted a profit of Rs 126 crore as compared to Rs 89.9 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

KPIL recorded a revenue of Rs 4,930 crore for the July–September period, up 9.1% from Rs 4,518 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 438 crore, an 18% growth from Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period. Its margin widened to 8.9% from 8.2%.