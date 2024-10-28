Kalpataru Projects Q2 Results: Profit Up 40%, Margin Expands
KPIL's revenue was up 9.1% to Rs 4,930 crore in the July–September period.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 40% in the second quarter of the financial year.
The engineering and construction company posted a profit of Rs 126 crore as compared to Rs 89.9 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
KPIL recorded a revenue of Rs 4,930 crore for the July–September period, up 9.1% from Rs 4,518 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 438 crore, an 18% growth from Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period. Its margin widened to 8.9% from 8.2%.
KPIL Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% to Rs 4,930 crore versus Rs 4,518 crore.
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 371 crore.
Margin at 8.9% vs 8.2%.
Net profit up 40% to Rs 126 crore vs Rs 89.9 crore.
KPIL's board of directors approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placements. The approved funds will be raised in one or more tranches via private placement to the qualified institutional buyer.
The leading EPC firm signed an agreement to sell Vindhyachal Expressway for Rs 775 crore and is expected to conclude the deal in fiscal 2026. The consolidated order book rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 60,631 crore as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects closed 0.46% lower at Rs 1,178.15 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.65% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 81.28% in the last 12 months and 66.12% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 14 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential upside of 26.4%.