Kalpataru Projects To Sell Vindhyachal Expressway For Rs 775 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. has agreed to sell its 100% stake in Vindhyachal Expressway to Actis Atlantic Holdings for Rs 775 crore.

The completion of the sale is expected in 15 months from the date of signing the pact and is subject to necessary approvals, the civil construction company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, among others.

The infrastructure major late last month said that it has cumulatively bagged orders worth Rs 1,241 crore from the Indian and overseas markets.