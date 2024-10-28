Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 12%, Misses Estimates

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 12% sequentially for the quarter ended September, missing analysts' estimates.

The telecom company reported a profit of Rs 4,153 crore during the July–September quarter, compared to Rs 4,159 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday. That compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 4,398 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.