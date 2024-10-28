NDTV ProfitEarningsBharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 12%, Misses Estimates
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 12%, Misses Estimates

The average revenue per user rose to Rs 233 versus Rs 211 a quarter ago.

28 Oct 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 12% sequentially for the quarter ended September, missing analysts' estimates.

The telecom company reported a profit of Rs 4,153 crore during the July–September quarter, compared to Rs 4,159 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday. That compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 4,398 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Airtel Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rose 8% to Rs 41,473.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 41,256 crore).

  • Operating profit up 9% to Rs 21,846.2 crore (Estimate: Rs 21,757 crore).

  • Margin at 52.7% versus 51.6% (Estimate: 51.8%).

  • Average revenue per user rose to Rs 233 versus Rs 211.

  • Exceptional loss of Rs 854 crore versus exceptional gain of Rs 735 crore.

(This is a developing story)

