Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Aditya Birla Fashion, Infosys, IIFL Finance, Ashok Leyland

Big auto stocks will be in focus on Tuesday trade after they reported their monthly sales figures, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and TVS Motor Co.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. plans to vertically demerge its Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate listed company, while AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. has announced the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with itself.

India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third straight day on Monday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and banking stocks.

The NSE Nifty settled 135.10 points, or 0.61%, higher at 22,462.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.20 points, or 0.49%, to end at 74,014.55.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday after three consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 522.3 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,208.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency and bond markets were closed on Monday.