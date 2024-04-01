Aavas Financiers - Play On Affordable Housing Finance; IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage With A Buy
We value Aavas Financers at three times price / adjusted book value FY26E to arrive at a target price of Rs 1820
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Aavas Financiers Ltd. is the larger player in affordable housing listed space with 351 branches as of Q3 FY24 spread across 13 states (majorly north and west).
Its focus area - 60% customers are self-employed while remaining 40% are salaried in non-formal segments. The operationally intensive business model and low ATS has kept competition from banks and large non-banking financial companies at bay.
Further, the focus on tier 3/4/5 towns with low mortgage penetration has helped Aavas deliver a sustainable return on asset of ~3.5%.
The company started to add low ticket size micro, small and medium enterprise/small business loans which should boost profitability and sustain growth.
We value Aavas Financers at three times price/adjusted book value FY26E to arrive at a target price of Rs 1820 and initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a potential upside of 39%.
Risks: Competitive intensity on net interest margins; price-to-earning shareholder risk on stock performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dynamatic Technologies - On The Runway; Set To Soar Further; ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With Buy
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.