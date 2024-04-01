Astra Microwave - Big Order Win Boosts Prospects: ICICI Securities
House in order; growth to get wings
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We see Astra Microwave Products Ltd. winning Rs 3.86 billion order from Bharat Electronics Ltd., as a significant step in its growth journey. While we see potential from trickle-down effect of the orders BEL has already received in FY24, we are more positive on Astra Microwave leveraging its internal competencies and research and development expertise in MMIC, anti-drone systems (with soft kill mechanism), meteorological radars and RF/microwave domains to create products and solutions around them.
As a result of its participation in different platforms, Astra Microwave sees a business opportunity of Rs 70 billion (almost Rs 40 billion in defence) through to FY28 of the total market opportunity of Rs 240-250 billion.
We expect this endeavour to not only lead to higher revenue by capturing opportunities in a comprehensive manner, but also result in higher margins of 24-25% in the medium term.
Maintain Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 800 on our discounted cash flow-based methodology.
Key risks
Delay in ordering by DPSUs
Higher-than-expected share of deemed exports, leading to margin dilution
Delay in development of solutions
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Blue Jet Healthcare - Esperion Receives Nod For Bempedoic Acid Label Expansion; Positive: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.