Astra Microwave - Big Order Win Boosts Prospects: ICICI Securities

We see Astra Microwave Products Ltd. winning Rs 3.86 billion order from Bharat Electronics Ltd., as a significant step in its growth journey. While we see potential from trickle-down effect of the orders BEL has already received in FY24, we are more positive on Astra Microwave leveraging its internal competencies and research and development expertise in MMIC, anti-drone systems (with soft kill mechanism), meteorological radars and RF/microwave domains to create products and solutions around them.

As a result of its participation in different platforms, Astra Microwave sees a business opportunity of Rs 70 billion (almost Rs 40 billion in defence) through to FY28 of the total market opportunity of Rs 240-250 billion.

We expect this endeavour to not only lead to higher revenue by capturing opportunities in a comprehensive manner, but also result in higher margins of 24-25% in the medium term.