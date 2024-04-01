Blue Jet Healthcare - Esperion Receives Nod For Bempedoic Acid Label Expansion; Positive: ICICI Securities

Esperion has recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for label expansion for its bempedoic acid and it includes indications for primary hyperlipidemia, alone or in combination with a statin, and is the only LDL-C lowering non-statin drug indicated for primary prevention patients.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. expects label expansion to increase treatable population to 70 million patient from 10 million currently. It expects acceleration from Q2 CY24. BlueJet has a multi-year contract to supply n2 intermediate for producing bempedoic acid; therefore, the company may also benefit from acceleration in adoption of the medication.

We have assumed revenue of Rs 2 billion from intermediate in FY26E while it has created capacity with peak revenue of Rs 5 billion.

We maintain our estimates and target price of Rs 450 (26 times FY26E earnings per share). Maintain Buy.