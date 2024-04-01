NMDC - Volume Growth, Capacity Enhancement To Drive Next Leg Of Performance: Motilal Oswal

The domestic demand for iron ore is expected to move in tandem with infrastructure and construction growth. NMDC Ltd., being the largest domestic iron ore miner, is expected to produce ~45 million tonne of iron ore in FY24 (production for 11 months-FY24 has crossed 40.2 mt), surpassing production of over 40 mt for the third year in a row. It is well on track to exceed 50 mt of production in FY25E and 55mt in FY26E.

NMDC has planned capex for several evacuation and capacity enhancement projects, which should improve the product mix and augment its production capacity to ~100 mt by FY29-30E.