Inox India - Tanked Up And Ready To Roll; ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy

Inox India along with the existing growth drivers is well poised to capitalise on new growth drivers such as the shift to a cleaner LNG fuel for transportation (ships and heavy duty commercial vehicles) from diesel, increased use of cryogenic gases in the general industrial purposes, entry into stainless steel kegs market, refrigerant cylinders, etc.

We estimate Inox India’s revenue to grow at a 23% CAGR over FY23-FY26E to Rs 17.8 billion, Ebitda expanding at a 26% CAGR to Rs 4.05 billion, as Ebitda margins inch up to 22.7% in FY26E (versus 21% in FY23).

Consequently, we envisage PAT growing at a 26% CAGR to Rs 3.0 billion in FY26E. We also see return on equity improving to 31% in FY26E (versus 29% in FY23).

Given the strong moat and healthy profitability metrics, we believe a price/earning multiple of 42 times is fair as compared to the average P/E of 38 times for FY26E of our coverage universe.