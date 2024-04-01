DOMS Industries - Product Differentiation Is Key To Success; ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With Buy

It also has the most diversified revenue stream versus peers (i.e. presence across all major sub-segments), indicating low product concentration risk. We expect DOMS to further strengthen its position by-

entering into adjacent business/product categories, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, and higher exports.

We model DOMS to report revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 24.4%/29% over FY24-26E.

We note it has been steadily generating EVA over FY14-FY24E.

We initiate coverage on the stock with Buy rating and discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 1,825 (implying 48 times FY26E earnings).