Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 15

Most Asia–Pacific share indices rose on Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 was trading 469.32 points or 1.18% higher at 40,075.12, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 62.40 points or 0.76% higher at 8,315.20 as of 06:26 a.m.

The S&P 500 hit record high in Monday's session before settling 0.77% higher at 5,859.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.47% and 0.87% higher, respectively.

Oil prices declined over 3% in early trade Tuesday, which provided some respite to the Asia–Pacific markets. Brent crude was trading 2.28% lower at $75.40 a barrel as of 06:32 a.m.. Oil prices declined after the Washington Post reported Israel has no plan to attack Iran's oil or nuclear facility.

Gold rose 0.02% to $2,649.16 an ounce as of 06:35 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.07% or 15 points higher at 25,238.0 as of 06:37 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended at over one-week highs on Monday, tracking the sharp gains in Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. Market participants await earnings from Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. for cues. To get live updates on RIL Q2 earnings, click here.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.66% higher at 25,127.95, and the BSE Sensex closed 0.73% higher at 81,973.05. Both the indices closed at their highest levels since Oct. 3.

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th consecutive session on Monday. The investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,731.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,278.09 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.06 against the US dollar.