Transformers And Rectifiers Promoter Jitendra Mamtora Offloads Stake Worth Rs 211 Crore

The shares of Transformers And Rectifiers rose as much as 5% to hit an upper circuit during the day. The stock closed at Rs 819.30 per share, against a 0.66% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The share has been hitting the upper circuit for the last five sessions since the company announced a 24 times jump in the net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The shares have risen 21.54% in the last five sessions, and it has seen a 378.42% in the last 12 months and 244.10% year-to-date.

The company in the second quarter reported a net profit of Rs 45.91 crore as against Rs 1.89 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The revenue also saw a 79.5% jump to Rs 461.54 crore in comparison to Rs 257.06 crore in the same period for the previous fiscal.

The operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose to Rs 69.20 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 15% from 7.7% in the same period the previous year.