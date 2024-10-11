Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar After Weak US CPI Data

The rupee opened stronger on Friday on the back of weaker-than-expected US Consumer Price Index data. The domestic currency appreciated by 2 paise to open at 83.96 against the US dollar, compared to its previous close of 83.98 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The movement comes as the dollar index declined by 0.12%, settling at 102.8620, while Brent crude prices dipped 0.29% to $79.17 per barrel.

The latest US inflation data showed a rise in underlying inflation, with Core CPI advancing 0.3% in September for the second consecutive month. This pause in moderating price pressures, combined with last week’s rise in US jobless claims numbers, has fuelled debate over whether the Federal Reserve will pursue a small rate cut next month or pause after its large September reduction.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, expects the rupee to remain in a narrow range of 83.90 to 84.00 as the RBI continues to protect it from crossing the sentimental 84 mark.